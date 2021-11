From Edwards County, Gary Bloom messaged Thursday, “Hope you’re going deer hunting. I’m there now, scouted last night, some today. Rut is on. Saw four bucks chasing one doe; then one with three does. Buck ratio is higher then doe. [Friday] will tell. Gonna be a cold morning 24 down here. Full moon may make it tough, deer may feed all night.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO