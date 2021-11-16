Hawaiʻi to receive at least $2.8B from federal infrastructure bill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act is getting mixed reviews from Maryland’s elected officials. In a statement Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan slammed the social safety net legislation, saying it will hurt the American economy, and called for the U.S. Senate to reject it outright. Yet Democratic lawmakers including Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin urged the Senate to pass it. The $2.2 trillion legislation, which passed Friday, has been billed by the president as a way to reduce the national deficit and help millions of families with child tax credits, paid...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO