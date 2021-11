ConstitutionDAO was outbid by an unknown buyer at Sotheby’s auction for an original physical copy of the US Constitution. ConstitutionDAO, a consortium of crypto investors who generated $47 million to buy a unique, first-edition copy of the US Constitution, lost their purchase bid. The failed bid took place at a Sotheby’s auction on Thursday evening, where ConstitutionDAO was outbid by an unknown buyer at $43.2 million. In light of this, according to reports, all the contributing members of ConstitutionDAO will receive reimbursement of their investment minus the transaction fee.

