Even as Democrats were being destroyed in Virginia and other states, they at least had a cause to celebrate in Boston — or so they thought. A left-wing Asian American female, Michelle Wu, won Boston's mayoralty. Beantown hardly needs more progressive policy failures, but people of goodwill were at least able to recognize a milestone when they saw it: Wu is Boston's first elected nonwhite mayor, first Asian mayor, and first elected female mayor.

POLITICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO