Fact check: Years-old essay falsely claims Bakken oil reserve can power US for 2,000 years

By Kate S. Petersen, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The claim: The Bakken contains more than 500 billion barrels of cheap oil, enough to power the U.S. economy for more than 2,000 years

A years-old claim that a massive oil reserve was recently discovered in and around the Dakotas has resurfaced on social media.

“A recent technological breakthrough has opened up the Bakken's Massive reserves. We now have access of up to 500 billion barrels," reads an Oct. 26 Facebook post. "And because this is Light, sweet oil. Those billions of barrels will cost Americans just $16 PER BARREL!!!!!! That's enough crude to fully fuel the American economy for 2041 years Straight."

The post, whose text takes the form of a roughly 900-word essay, was shared more than 2,300 times in two weeks. Other versions of the post have been circulating online – and been previously fact-checked – for more than a decade.

The post is incorrect on multiple counts.

Fact check: Rising gas prices due to high demand and low supply, not Biden's policies

The Bakken reserve does not contain nearly 500 billion barrels of oil, and the cost of extraction is much higher than $16 per barrel. Neither the claimed 500 billion barrels nor the actual Bakken reserves could “fuel the American economy” for more than 2,000 years.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the claim for comment.

Reserve estimated to have 5.9 billion barrels of oil

The Bakken is a geological formation containing oil and gas resources that extends across parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Canada. It is located within the boundaries of the larger Williston Basin.

Non-conventional extraction techniques are necessary to access Bakken oil due to the formation's geological structure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q640M_0cygx9ug00
The landscape is spotted with oil rigs and newly constructed roads in Williston, North Dakota on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News

“The oil and gas is spread through the rock formation," Alex Demas, a spokesperson for the U.S. Geological Survey, told USA TODAY in an email. "To produce the oil and gas economically, techniques like hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and directional drilling must be used.”

The post claims the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates there are 503 billion barrels of accessible oil in the Bakken.

However, the agency's “ most recent estimate for proved oil reserves" in the Bakken is about 5.9 billion barrels, spokesperson Chris Higginbotham told USA TODAY in an email.

That's about 1/80th what the post claims. That's nowhere close to enough to power the U.S. for 2,000 years.

Fact check: Price of oil has not more than doubled during Biden presidency

The U.S. consumed more than 6 billion barrels of oil in 2020, according to Energy Information Administration data. At this rate of consumption, the proven reserves in the Bakken would last less than a year.

Post misstates cost, status of Bakken oil extraction

Despite the post's claim that "we now have access" to the Bakken's reserves due to a recent technological breakthrough, the area has been actively mined for oil and gas since 1953, according to a North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources publication . It's not as cheap as the post claims, either.

Following the proliferation of fracking technology, production in the Bakken escalated in the late 2000s, when the area represented “an outsized share of all new hydraulically fractured oil wells in the United States,” according to a November report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

While yearly production fluctuates, output rose from 200,000 barrels per day in 2007 to 1.5 million barrels per day by late 2019, the report says. Bakken produced 517 million barrels of oil in 2019, Higginbotham said.

But those numbers are expected to get worse, not better. The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis reports the Bakken oil industry may have already peaked.

“As the Bakken oil industry depletes its remaining inventory of top-tier wells, it will have no choice but to shift drilling to less-productive areas," the think tank tweeted Nov. 6. "The new wells will produce less oil and gas and will require higher prices to justify the price tag."

More: Want enhanced clarity on the news? Join text chat with USA TODAY's expert fact-checkers.

While the post claims extraction in the Bakken would cost $16 per barrel, in 2020, both Forbes and Financial Times reported a $45 per barrel “breakeven” cost for oil extraction in the Bakken.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that the Bakken contains more than 500 billion barrels of cheap oil, enough to power the U.S. economy for more than 2,000 years.

Proven reserves in the Bakken are estimated to contain roughly 5.9 billion barrels of oil. That's enough to last the U.S. about a year. The cost per barrel is also about three times higher than what the post claims.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Years-old essay falsely claims Bakken oil reserve can power US for 2,000 years

