ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Bailey’s 29th Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon set for Nov. 25

KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSv2D_0cygx79E00

LAFAYETTE, La. – Every Thanksgiving since 1993, Bailey’s Seafood & Grill offers a Thanksgiving meal to anyone who needs one, for whatever reason.

Ema Haq, the owner of Bailey’s and Ema’s Cafe, is proud to continue this honor with a traditional Thanksgiving meal that will be served at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day, (November 25), from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at 5520 Johnston Street in Lafayette.

In the past, Bailey’s has provided transportation for people to and from the restaurant. Due to the Covid-19 and the safety of everyone, Bailey’s, unfortunately, cannot provide transportation this year.

Additionally, Bailey’s will provide limited deliveries for those who are unable to come to the restaurant due to physical disabilities.

For more information, to pick-up order or meal delivery, please call (337) 988-6464, (337) 981-4849.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

First ever Opelousas Creole Country Zydeco Fest

Zydeco dancers made their way to Opelousas to dance the Creole anthem. The first ever Creole Country Zydeco Fest was held today. The event took place at the Campus of Life Community Complex where attendees got to dance to good Zydeco music and dance their boots off.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KATC News

Opelousas cousins held a Thanksgiving Give Back

An Opelousas High student and his cousin is responsible for organizing a community event to give back to the city of Opelousas during the Thanksgiving season. The Thanksgiving Give Back was held around noon on Saturday to give away non-perishable foods, dinner boxes, and more.
OPELOUSAS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Lafayette, LA
Food & Drinks
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Food Drink#Bailey S Seafood Grill#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Adopt-a-Senior event brings Christmas joy to 'adopted' residents

Donations are being accepted by two Lafayette senior living communities for its Adopt-a-Senior event, part of the My Neighbor's Keeper community outreach initiative. Rosewood Assisted Living and Cedar Crest Memory Care seniors selected as gift recipients through Adopt-A-Senior, typically do not have visitors, family, or friends, and would benefit from the items on their wish list. Each gift tag item is selected by the resident.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Indiana organization donates supplies to Ida victims in Lafayette

Those still recovering from the hurricanes here in Louisiana now have a little more help, all thanks to a community in Indiana. Thursday, an 18-wheeler filled with clothing and bedding for survivors of Hurricane Ida arrived in Lafayette. Joe Ayers, with PIE's Clothing Closet out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, flew to Lafayette to donate the items.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KATC News

GeauxVote deadline for online registration, Sat. Nov. 20

Prospects who are interested in voting in the December 11 elections have a deadline to meet Saturday, November 20. New Iberia's marshal's run-off election will be held Dec. 11. The run-off will be between Corey Porter and Dickie Fremin who faced off for the seat last Saturday, Nov. 13 , with Brett Lang.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KATC News

Tools for Schools: Jeff Davis Parish

KATC's Tools for Schools and the Jim Olivier Family of Companies is making another teacher's supply wish come true. This week, we're delivering supplies to Jeff Davis Parish, says Anna Olivier.
EDUCATION
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy