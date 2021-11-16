Bailey’s 29th Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon set for Nov. 25

LAFAYETTE, La. – Every Thanksgiving since 1993, Bailey’s Seafood & Grill offers a Thanksgiving meal to anyone who needs one, for whatever reason.

Ema Haq, the owner of Bailey’s and Ema’s Cafe, is proud to continue this honor with a traditional Thanksgiving meal that will be served at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day, (November 25), from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at 5520 Johnston Street in Lafayette.

In the past, Bailey’s has provided transportation for people to and from the restaurant. Due to the Covid-19 and the safety of everyone, Bailey’s, unfortunately, cannot provide transportation this year.

Additionally, Bailey’s will provide limited deliveries for those who are unable to come to the restaurant due to physical disabilities.

For more information, to pick-up order or meal delivery, please call (337) 988-6464, (337) 981-4849.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel