Heard on Campus: Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb at Penn State Behrend

The Daily Collegian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I don’t think there will be a binary point in time when we are ‘finished’ with COVID. I do think the circumstances in this country are beginning to improve, however. We have some difficult months ahead of us, but we’re moving in the right direction. “We will, over time,...

Sand Hills Express

Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on “Face the Nation”

▶ Watch Video: Gottlieb expects post-holiday COVID spikes in regions of U.S. The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, November 14, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: Joining us now is former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Biden nominates former Commissioner Robert Califf to again lead FDA

President Biden announced Friday he is nominating Dr. Robert Califf to head the Food and Drug Administration. Califf, 70, led the agency in 2016-2017, in the last year of the Obama administration. In a statement, the White House called Califf "an internationally recognized expert in clinical trial research, health disparities, healthcare quality, and cardiovascular medicine."
U.S. POLITICS
Dr. Scott Gottlieb reveals the end of the pandemic is near

The United States might be nearing the end of the pandemic phase of the coronavirus outbreak, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said during “Face the Nation” on CBS News over the weekend that the U.S. is “close” to the end of the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
WKRC

Former FDA Commissioner warns of post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases

The upcoming holiday season could bring with it an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Gottlieb said on "Face the Nation" Sunday that there's "no question" there will be a post-holiday spike of people infected with the virus. "People are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dr. Scott Gottlieb Criticizes ‘Confusing Message’ Around Covid-19 Booster Shots: ‘One of the Biggest Missed Opportunities In This Pandemic’

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb criticized the “confusing” messaging about Covid-19 booster shots, deeming it “one of the biggest missed opportunities in this pandemic.”. In October, the FDA updated their guidance to recommend booster shots for all three of the Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in adults. For anyone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
LeanTaaS Announces Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit Featuring Keynote from Healthcare Expert Dr. Scott Gottlieb

Latest Transform event will provide insights from renowned health leaders and systems on how to utilize AI, predictive, and prescriptive analytics tools to showcase the future of healthcare operations today. SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nov. 10, 2021 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley based technology innovator that transforms core...
HEALTH
The Daily Collegian

Penn State team wins Big 10 Augmented Intelligence Bowl

Imagine visiting a doctor’s office and suddenly being able to understand all the big words in the papers they give you. Meet “Simplify,” a new system that a team of students from Penn State College of Medicine believes could do more than clear up bleary eyes. It could lead to better health outcomes, fewer readmissions and save the U.S. an estimated $238 billion every year.
TECHNOLOGY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Don't Touch It, FDA Warns

Walmart is no stranger to having to pull items off its shelves, as the massive retailer sells a plethora of products, including some that have come under fire. In early October, a baby cereal sold exclusively by the retail giant was recalled for having arsenic levels that were too high. More recently, Walmart has been the focal point of a massive aromatherapy spray recall following a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigation into the deaths of two people. Now, the retailer has been linked to another investigation over a nationwide outbreak that has already infected more than 800 individuals. Read on to find out more about a dangerous product you might have bought from Walmart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

All FIFTY Senate Republicans launch bid to strike down Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate on private companies with official Congressional challenge to the executive branch

All fifty Senate Republicans are launching a formal challenge to President Biden's vaccine requirement for private businesses, as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) order is being challenged in court. Indiana Sen. Mike Braun leads his 49 GOP colleagues in filing a resolution of disapproval against Biden's order that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
HEALTH
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots. But now there are lingering questions about side effects for people who get the booster shots, especially if they’ve decided...
INDUSTRY

