JPMorgan Reveals Tesla Owes Banks $162 Million

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla has been sued by JPMorgan, which claims it owes the bank $162 million in relation to a 2014 stock warrant arrangement. The disagreement revolves around changes made to the agreement as a result of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s “[f]unding secured” tweet in 2018 and the ensuing backlash. The...

AOL Corp

JPMorgan named most important bank to health of financial system

LONDON (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase has once again been named the world's most important bank to the health of the wider financial system, according to the latest annual ranking of top lenders by global regulators. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), made up of regulators from G20 countries, published its latest table...
New York State
Mogul feud: Musk v Dimon

The longstanding feud between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon has bubbled up over a breach of contract lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. What they're saying: “If JPM doesn’t withdraw their lawsuit, I will give them a one star review on Yelp,”...
JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Tesla’s Elon Musk Feud Behind the Scenes

Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon don’t get along. Mr. Musk has spurned Mr. Dimon’s JPMorgan Chase & Co. for years, turning to other banks while expanding Tesla Inc. and his broader empire. Conversations over the years between the two companies have often upset one side or the other, according to people familiar with the matter.
Elon Musk has sold nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in 2 weeks — but he's only halfway toward selling 10% of his stake

Elon Musk has cashed in nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in the past two weeks, but he's still only halfway toward fulfilling his pledge to sell 10% of his stock. The Tesla CEO sold 8.2 million shares in total, generating $8.8 billion in proceeds, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. The sales have precipitated a 7% drop in the automaker's stock price, erasing roughly $84 billion from its market capitalization.
JPMorgan to pay $60 million to settle precious metals spoofing lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $60 million to settle class-action litigation by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of precious metals futures and options. The settlement disclosed on Friday stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into a form of...
Elon Musk
Bernie Sanders
JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production

JPMorgan recommended investors to pursue longer-term trends in the semiconductor space like high-end computing globally and less-advanced technologies in China, CNBC reports. The fragmented ongoing disruption in high-end global computing could lead to 15% – 20% growth in three to five years. For instance, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com Inc...
JPMorgan Sues Tesla in Stock Warrant Dispute

JPMorgan Chase has filed a $162 million lawsuit alleging Tesla reneged on a stock warrant deal after the investment firm lowered the strike price. The suit for breach of the 2014 deal agreement centers on a dispute over JPMorgan’s re-pricing of the warrants in 2018 as a result of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s notorious tweet that he was considering taking the carmaker private.
Report: JPMorgan Sues Tesla for $162M

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is suing Tesla (TSLA) in a dispute involving warrants. The CNBC reports that the investment bank is seeking up to $162.2 million plus interest, attorney’s fees, and expenses as part of the suit. Tesla is a U.S. company that designs, manufactures, and sells fully electric...
JPMorgan Wants Tesla to Cough Up $162M for One Elon Musk Tweet

Investment banking giant JPMorgan Chase has filed a $162.2 million lawsuit against Tesla and its founder, Elon Musk, for breach of contract. According to the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Tesla sold stock warrants to JPMorgan that would pay off if their “strike price” didn’t exceed Tesla’s share price when they expired in mid-2021. But Musk blew it all up with one tweet in August 2018 proposing he take Tesla’s stock private at $420 per share—a reference to pot-smoking culture—as he had “funding secured,” though he walked back the claim just 17 days later. JPMorgan said it had to heavily reduce its strike price as a result, but Tesla’s share still skyrocketed 10-fold by the time the warrants expired. Tesla then “flagrantly ignored” a contract by failing to deliver shares of its stock or cash, the lawsuit alleges.
Better Buy: Tesla or a 50/50 Split of Lucid and Rivian?

Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid are the three most valuable U.S. automakers. Tesla’s business and growth have never been better. Lucid's initial product has won high praise, and Rivian has some unique advantages. Veteran electric-car stock investors have spent years with limited options. Sure, there have been raw-material plays like lithium...
