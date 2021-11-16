Ole Miss Opponent Preview: Vanderbilt Commodores

The Rebels will welcome the Commodores to Vaught-Hemingway on Saturday.

Ole Miss sits at 8-2 overall after its win over Texas A&M last weekend, and the Rebels will be welcoming SEC East rival Vanderbilt to Oxford this weekend.

Vandy has had a rough 2021 thus far, currently sitting at 2-8 overall and a winless 0-6 in SEC play. The 'Dores lost their season opener to East Tennessee State by a final score of 23-3 on Sept. 4, and its two wins have come over Colorado State and UConn by a combined five points.

Although Vanderbilt may not be an SEC power under first-year head coach Clark Lea, it has a history of some wild games against Ole Miss, and it will be looking to pull the road upset on Saturday.

Here's what to expect from the Commodores this weekend in Oxford.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Record: 2-8 (0-6 SEC)

Head Coach: Clark Lea (first season)

Projected Offensive Starters:

QB Mike Wright or Ken Seals

RB Rocko Griffin

WR Will Sheppard

WR Chris Pierce Jr.

WR Cam Johnson

LT Tyler Steen

LG Cole Clemens

C Julian Hernandez

RG Delfin Castillo

RT Bradley Ashmore

TE Ben Bresnahan

Projected Defensive Starters:

DE Elijah McAllister

DT Daevion Davis

DT Raashaan Wilkins Jr.

DE Nate Clifton

LB Anfernee Orji

LB Ethan Barr

LB Michael Owusu

CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally

CB Jaylen Mahoney

S Maxwell Worship

S Dashaun Jerkins

Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (2nd season)

Kiffin is 13-7 in his time at Ole Miss.

