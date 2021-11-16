How will surgeon general who dislikes masks, vaccines craft Florida’s rules for both?

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago are safe and “in good spirits” after being freed in Haiti, their U.S..-based church organization announced. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying it could not give the names...
Out of public view for almost three weeks, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has appeared in a video call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. The IOC and the Chinese government would like this to be the end of the Peng saga, which has run since Nov. 2 when she accused former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.
Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., warned the United States must not "turn a blind eye" to Chinese abuses after Tennis star Peng Shuai reportedly went missing shortly after alleging the former vice premier sexually assaulted her earlier this month. The Florida congressman discussed the athlete's reported disappearance on "Fox & Friends...
Warrants have been issued for a man who fled after a gun discharged during a search of his luggage at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, causing panicked travelers to flee and briefly halting departures Saturday afternoon, officials said. About 1:30 p.m., a transportation security officer was checking a passenger's bag after...
(CNN) — Five people were killed and more than 40 were injured when a vehicle drove into a Christmas parade Sunday afternoon in Waukesha, Wisconsin, city officials said. "These numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals," the city of Waukesha said in a Twitter post early Monday.
Kyle Rittenhouse, the man at the center of a recently concluded high-profile murder trial, will appear on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for his first interview following his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who a Wisconsin jury found not guilty on all five charges, will be joining Fox News' Tucker Carlson for an exclusive sitdown...
The Grammy-winning performer T-Pain has made big hits, like "Bartender" and "Blame It (On The Alcohol)." But he's best known for helping to popularize a vocal processing technology called Auto-Tune. "It turned into a full genre of music," he said. "It's everywhere. It's in cartoons, commercials. It's everywhere." Some people...
Before the murder trial began for the three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, race was expected to be a major theme in the case. Jurors were asked whether they supported Black Lives Matter, whether they had participated in any racial justice demonstrations and whether they considered the Confederate flag to be racist. All but one Black person was struck from the jury. Eleven of the 12 jurors selected are white.
Lakers superstar LeBron James was ejected from the team’s game against the Pistons after he drilled Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart in the head with an elbow while the two players were fighting for a rebound in the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup. James was hit with a flagrant foul and was...
