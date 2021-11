It’s one thing for a local sports writer to attempt to stay atop the ongoings of our beloved high school soccer teams. It’s another when the NJSIAA schedules all the locals to play their respective games on the same day. That is downright maddening to try to connect just a little of each team and each game in a clear, concise and timely fashion, making sure that you don’t slight one team or write about one team more than another. In this case, fairness is right there next to godliness.

LYNDHURST, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO