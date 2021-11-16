ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Google Cloud Glitch Causes Snapchat, Spotify, Etsy To Crash

By Ben Scheffer
International Business Times
 5 days ago

A Google Cloud outage Tuesday caused a glitch and crashed frequently used websites and apps such as Snapchat, Spotify and Etsy. Google began suffering the connection issue at around 1 p.m. ET. It affected about a dozen sites along with tens of thousands of users. The company sent a message to...

www.ibtimes.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud Glitch#Google Cloud Platform#Gcp#Eta#Cloudfare
