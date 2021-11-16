ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers officially add LHP Eduardo Rodríguez to boost rebuild

Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Tigers plan to be relatively aggressive in free agency...

www.thederrick.com

FanSided

5 free agents who absolutely will not sign with the Chicago Cubs

Despite the best wishes of Chicago Cubs fans still smarting from the team’s July dismantling of the core, Jed Hoyer doesn’t look or sound like he’s ready to swim in the deep end of the pool this offseason. This year’s free agent shortstop class isn’t just good – it’s the...
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers sign Eduardo Rodriguez to five-year, $77M deal

The Tigers have made the biggest move of the 2021-22 offseason to date, reportedly agreeing to terms on a five-year contract with free agent starter Eduardo Rodríguez. The deal comes with a $77M guarantee and can max out at $80M, depending upon whether Rodríguez reaches a yet-unreported set of incentives.
MLB
Eduardo Rodríguez
FanSided

Detroit Tigers free agent target: Starting Pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez

The Detroit Tigers have expressed an interest in left-handed starting pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez. So has his former team, the Boston Red Sox. Let’s examine how Eduardo would fit into the starting rotation. It’s “Contender November” here at Motor City Bengals as the Detroit Tigers are interested in fixing their rotation...
MLB
Herald-Palladium

AP source: Rodríguez, Tigers reach $77M, five-year contract

Pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a $77 million, five-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, putting the left-hander on track to become the first of the 188 major league free agents to switch teams. The agreement is subject to a successful...
NFL
beyondtheboxscore.com

Eduardo Rodríguez in prime position for free agency following career year

Depending on what you choose to look at, it is entirely plausible to conclude either that Eduardo Rodríguez had the best or worst season of his career in 2021. After missing all of 2020 due to myocarditis, Rodríguez produced the highest ERA of his career across 157.2 innings. This number on its own is misleading though.
NFL
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Fans vs Everybody: Reaction to Eduardo Rodriguez signing

Detroit Tigers fans rejoice in the signing of Eduardo Rodriguez but here comes the cliche machine. That’s been the attitude towards Detroit and the Detroit Tigers since the beginning of the rebuild, and even for some time before. Fans across Major League Baseball are quick to knock Detroit and rag on a player should they choose to sign with the club.
MLB
MLB

The lowdown on new Tigers LHP E-Rod

When the Boston Red Sox acquired Eduardo Rodriguez as a prospect in 2014, they had hopes of him blossoming into a dependable part of a championship rotation. Mission accomplished, as the Red Sox hoisted a trophy in 2018 and Rodriguez blossomed into a reliable front-end starter the following season. After...
MLB
Boston

Red Sox lose Eduardo Rodriguez to Tigers in free agency

The 28-year-old left-hander will reportedly sign a five-year, $77 million deal with Detroit after six seasons with the Red Sox. The Red Sox will officially be in the market for starting pitching help after losing one of their most dependable starters. ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan confirmed a report from...
MLB
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez is only the next step

Monday morning started with a BANG for all fans of the Detroit Tigers as they looked to take the next step…if not a sizable leap…forward in their journey back to contention. Word spread like a brushfire of a report by Cody Stavenhagen at “The Athletic” telling the baseball world the...
MLB
NESN

Why MLB Analyst Believes Eduardo Rodriguez ‘Perfect Fit’ For Tigers

Will Eduardo Rodriguez perform double duty as a pitching-staff ace and home-room teacher?. MLB analyst Eduardo Perez on Monday told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM he believes the left-handed pitcher is a “perfect” signing for the Detroit Tigers because he’ll benefit from home comforts while also helping younger members of their pitching staff learn their craft.
MLB
Bless You Boys

Tigers make a statement with Eduardo Rodriguez

Your Detroit Tigers haven’t wasted any time so far this offseason. After dealing for catcher Tucker Barnhart on the first day of the offseason, they’ve now added left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez on a deal that locks him up in Detroit throughout his prime. The five-year, $77 million deal was first reported by Cody Stavenhagen of the Athletic Detroit and Jeff Passan of ESPN. Reports indicate that there are three million dollars in incentives available to Rodriguez, which could take the full value of the deal to $80 million, and Rodriguez will have an opt-out available after the 2023 season.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB hot stove: Three more steps Tigers should take after signing Eduardo Rodríguez

The Detroit Tigers and free-agent left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez reportedly agreed to terms on Monday on a five-year contract worth $77 million. (The deal includes a no-trade clause and grants him the ability to opt out after the second season.) Rodríguez, long a member of the Boston Red Sox rotation, is the second notable addition the Tigers have made this winter: previously they had acquired veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart in a salary-dump trade with the Cincinnati Reds.
MLB

