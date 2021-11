Being on the back foot always forces one to make bold plays in the hope of turning the tide. With the previously-discussed botched Xbox One announcement having set Sony up to build a commanding lead early in the generation with its cheaper and more powerful PlayStation 4, Microsoft needed to dig deep if it was to make up ground. And it did exactly that, with exciting consumer-friendly features and services the likes of which you simply couldn't find anywhere else in console gaming. We'll be looking at a few more of those over the rest of this defining Xbox moments feature series, but for now, we turn our attention to the first such feature since that major loss of momentum at the start of last gen — the introduction of backwards compatibility on Xbox One for many older Xbox games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO