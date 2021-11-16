Google Invests $740m in Australia

Google has announced a five-year investment of A$1 billion ($740 million, £550 million) in Australia. It is the company’s most significant investment in the country to date. The funds will be used to construct a research centre, expand Google’s cloud computing capacity, and finance relationships with local organizations, according...
The authority says the alleged collusion decreased the level of discounts available to consumers buying Apple and Beats products on the Amazon Italy marketplace. It has also ordered the tech giants to end the restrictions on resellers. The AGCM announced the sanction today, saying its probe identified a restrictive agreement...
Italy's antitrust regulator L'Autorit Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM) had been investigating the two companies following allegations that they worked together to prevent price cuts from other vendors. Now the AGCM has ruled that the two cooperated in anti-competitive moves over the sale of Apple and Beats devices.
The Australian government has announced a major change to its arrangements for migrant workers from Pacific Island nations (and Timor-Leste), replacing two existing temporary visa schemes with a single scheme, to be known as the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme.
The consolidated scheme will come into effect in April 2022. It will replace the Seasonal Worker Programme, which has provided visas of six to nine months’ duration to meet employer needs for “unskilled” labour, mostly in farm harvesting work, and the Pacific Labour Scheme, which has provided visas of one to three years for “low-skilled” and...
Apple sued the Israeli spyware maker on Tuesday at the center of the Pegasus surveillance scandal, seeking to block NSO Group from ever again targeting the over one billion iPhones in circulation. Apple says there are 1.65 billion active Apple devices worldwide, including over a billion iPhones.
Each dollar invested in research and development (R&D) would earn an average of A$3.50 in economy-wide benefits for Australia, according to evidence compiled in a new report from CSIRO.
Many Australians know research and development drives economic growth and improves our well-being and prosperity. However, few could describe the size of the relationship between Australia’s research and development spending and economic growth, or compare this to performance on other typical investment returns.
Examples of future industries that could be unlocked by research and development in Australia include the quantum technology and hydrogen industries. Examples of emerging technologies that could change the...
Australia formally embarked Monday on a hotly-contested programme to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines in a new defence alliance with Britain and the United States. Under the AUKUS deal, Australia would obtain eight state-of-the-art, nuclear-powered but conventionally armed submarines capable of stealthy, long-range missions.
Australia on Friday openly mocked a senior Chinese diplomat's warnings about its plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, saying they were "so silly it's funny".
The Chinese embassy's charge d'affaires, Wang Xining, said Australia would become the "naughty guy" if it procures the submarines, which are capable of stealthy, long-duration missions.
Nuclear-powered submarines are designed to launch long-range attacks, Wang argued in an interview with The Guardian.
"So who are you going to attack? You are no longer a peace lover, a peace defender, you become a sabre wielder in certain form," said Wang, who is China's top representative in Australia since the previous ambassador's departure last month after a five-year term.
Crisis-hit Evergrande, a Chinese real estate conglomerate, is selling its whole share in HengTen, a film and television streaming platform, for $273 million (£200 million). The announcement comes as the world’s most indebted developer struggles to make interest payments on its debts. Another significant business is allegedly soliciting additional capital,...
Google Fiber service continues to expand in several Nashville neighborhoods. The internet giant launched Google Fiber service in Nashville in 2015, and it’s now available in nine Nashville neighborhoods, and many areas downtown. Currently, residents of The Nations, Charlotte Park, Whitebridge, Burton Hills, Woodmont, Sylvan Park, North Nashville, Edgehill, East Nashville, including Lockeland Springs can sign up for Google Fiber’s 1Gig and 2 Gig services.
CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australia will spend A$100 million ($73 million) to develop quantum technology, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is to say on Wednesday, as Canberra identifies nine areas of technology it believes critical for national interests. Quantum technology, based on core principles of physics, is still in its infancy but...
Google LLC has revived its “Labs” organization, at least unofficially, with the creation of a new group that’s meant to oversee what the company considers to be “high-potential, long-term projects” such as its augmented reality, virtual reality and Area 120 efforts. The new Labs group will be led by veteran...
A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector.
"Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers.
The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May.
Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
