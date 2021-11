Louisiana is set to make history as the first state in the country to require all of its cosmetologists to undergo training on how to properly do textured hair. On November 1, The State Board of Cosmetology voted unanimously to require cosmetology students to learn how to cut and style textured hair in order to pass the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology licensing exam, WGNO reports. Chairman of the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology Edwin Neill credited the resolution for being a game-changer for the beauty industry.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO