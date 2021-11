There are now multiple reports that Carlos Correa is looking to top the 10-year, $341 million deal Francisco Lindor got from the Mets last season. For all the reasons Brett already laid out, I understand why that’s the initial ask, but I doubt it’s happening. Especially if the Yankees aren’t as interested in the elite free agent shortstop market as we initially expected. And since a top-tier defender like Correa isn’t going to move off shortstop, you could arguably count out big plays from the Dodgers (Trea Turner), Mets (Francisco Lindor), and Red Sox (Xander Bogaerts), too. That’s a whole lot of financial fire power on the sidelines for someone looking to set a new record.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO