As a fourth surge of COVID-19 has hit the state of Michigan, health officials on the Lakeshore say the number of people in the hospital with coronavirus has hit a record high. As pandemic hospitalizations in Michigan surpassed 3,000 for the first time in more than six months earlier this week, health officials in Ottawa County say an “unprecedented” 25 percent of all people occupying hospital beds right now have tested positive for COVID-19, while 35% in the ICU are suffering from the coronavirus, while the majority of all of them are unvaccinated.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO