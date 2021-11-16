ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Globe Specialty Metals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) _ Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $96.6 million in its...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Gsm#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.23% to $279.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $15.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Foot Locker reports big earnings beat and says inventory levels are 'ready' for the holidays, but stock falls

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. fell 4.5% in premarket trading, even after the athletic shoe and apparel retailer reported Friday fiscal third-quarter adjusted profit and sales that rose above expectations, while cost of sales fell, and said it was "ready" for the holidays despite the supply chain issues. Net income fell to $158 million, or $1.52 a share, from $265 million, or $2.52 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.93 from $1.21, well above the FactSet consensus of $1.37. Sales grew 3.9% to $2.19 billion, above the FactSet consensus...
MARKETS
SFGate

This Week: Home sales, Best Buy earns, consumer spending

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The National Association of Realtors reports its October tally of U.S. home sales Monday. Economists predict sales of previously occupied U.S. homes eased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.2 million properties last month....
ELECTRONICS
24/7 Wall St.

6 Big Dividend REITs Are Also Inflation Busters

With the prospect of continued low interest rates for the foreseeable future, and the stock market extremely risky and overbought, it makes sense for investors to have solid assets like real estate. These six top real estate investment trusts pay dependable distributions near or above the 5% level.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy