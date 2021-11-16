ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Pierce Projected as Possible First-Round Pick by Evaluator

By Russ Heltman
 5 days ago

The ranking flies in the face of most analyst's projections for the senior wide receiver.

CINCINNATI — The 2022 NFL Draft is months away, but one Bearcat is stirring up some buzz in the wide receiver ranks. Our friends over at Fan Nation: NFL Draft slated senior Alec Pierce as the top pass-catcher in his graduating class and possibly worth a first-round pick.

"This season," Jack Borowsky wrote . "Pierce has put together film that rivals [Jahan] Dotson and [Chris] Olave's. His testing numbers will put him over the top, as there aren't many players who combine great tape with unbelievable testing numbers. He'll check every box to be an elite X receiver who can take the top off the defense, create explosive plays and show up in big moments."

Pierce has caught 37 passes this season for 627 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers don't pop off of the page but Borowsky believes in what he's seen on film and thinks the senior will perform well in his athletic testing.

"Contenders such as the Bills or Packers should look to target Pierce in the first round," Borowsky continued. "He will contribute in several ways early on in his career and could develop into one of the best receivers in the NFL. Taking all of those things into account, Pierce stands out among his peers in a good receiver group and should be considered the top senior in the group of NFL Draft prospects. We could see him fly up NFL Draft rankings."

The analysis currently doesn't line up with some of the most well-respected prospect evaluators in the industry. ESPN's Todd McShay and Pro Football Focus's Mike Renner do not have Pierce ranked at all in their evaluations. McShay's colleague, Mel Kiper Jr., did include Pierce as one of his four "10a" wide receivers , but he was nowhere near the top names.

