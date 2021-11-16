Alec Pierce Projected as Possible First-Round Pick by Evaluator

The ranking flies in the face of most analyst's projections for the senior wide receiver.

CINCINNATI — The 2022 NFL Draft is months away, but one Bearcat is stirring up some buzz in the wide receiver ranks. Our friends over at Fan Nation: NFL Draft slated senior Alec Pierce as the top pass-catcher in his graduating class and possibly worth a first-round pick.

"This season," Jack Borowsky wrote . "Pierce has put together film that rivals [Jahan] Dotson and [Chris] Olave's. His testing numbers will put him over the top, as there aren't many players who combine great tape with unbelievable testing numbers. He'll check every box to be an elite X receiver who can take the top off the defense, create explosive plays and show up in big moments."

Pierce has caught 37 passes this season for 627 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers don't pop off of the page but Borowsky believes in what he's seen on film and thinks the senior will perform well in his athletic testing.

"Contenders such as the Bills or Packers should look to target Pierce in the first round," Borowsky continued. "He will contribute in several ways early on in his career and could develop into one of the best receivers in the NFL. Taking all of those things into account, Pierce stands out among his peers in a good receiver group and should be considered the top senior in the group of NFL Draft prospects. We could see him fly up NFL Draft rankings."

The analysis currently doesn't line up with some of the most well-respected prospect evaluators in the industry. ESPN's Todd McShay and Pro Football Focus's Mike Renner do not have Pierce ranked at all in their evaluations. McShay's colleague, Mel Kiper Jr., did include Pierce as one of his four "10a" wide receivers , but he was nowhere near the top names.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three-Star 2022 Wide Receiver Commits to UC

Game Preview: Bearcats Hungry for More as Alabama A&M Enters Queen City

Stages Set for Remaining Bearcat Football Games

Bearcats Move Down in Football Polls, Cement Rare Athletics Status

Three Man Weave: Bearcats Outlast Georgia 73-68

Listen: Radio Calls From the Bearcats' 45-28 Win Over South Florida

Data Unveiled Comparing UC Athletic Finances With Current Big 12 Members

Watch: UC Releases 2021-22 Men's Basketball Intro Video

Game Preview: Bearcats Travel to Tampa for Bout With South Florida

Zeiqui Lawton Entering Transfer Portal

One Main Concern for the Bearcats Going into Friday's Game Against the Bulls

Bearcats Men's Basketball Adds Third Piece to 2022 Recruiting Class

UC Football Lands Commitment From Elite 11 Quarterback

Three Man Weave: Bearcats Bully Evansville in Season Opener

Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

Three Man Weave: Storylines To Watch As Bearcats' Prepare To Tipoff 2021-22 Season

Five Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bearcats' Win Over Tulsa

Final Huddle: Bearcats Survive Homecoming Scare

Postgame Observations: Bearcats Hang on to Beat Tulsa 28-20

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk