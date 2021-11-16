ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Sheriff's Office responds to industrial accident in Colorado Springs

By Caitlin Sullivan
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago
On Tuesday afternoon the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to an industrial accident near the 7000 block of Wayfarer Drive.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a construction worker died after he was crushed by a piece of equipment while working on the new Security fire department.

Federal investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will conduct a separate investigation of the construction site.

According to our KOAA crews, some of the first responders were reportedly "shaken" after reporting to the scene

This is a developing story.

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

