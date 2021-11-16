Sheriff's Office responds to industrial accident in Colorado Springs
On Tuesday afternoon the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to an industrial accident near the 7000 block of Wayfarer Drive.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a construction worker died after he was crushed by a piece of equipment while working on the new Security fire department.
Federal investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will conduct a separate investigation of the construction site.
According to our KOAA crews, some of the first responders were reportedly "shaken" after reporting to the scene
This is a developing story.
