ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Infrastructure deal bringing improvements to Kentucky roads, bridges

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
FOX 56
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMDqr_0cygsrpk00

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – President Joe Biden signed the new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law Monday, Nov. 15.

This deal will dedicate $1 trillion towards improving the country’s infrastructure.

Specifically, the $1 trillion spending plan has $110 billion dedicated to roads, bridges, and other major projects.

‘Bringing the grocery store to you’: Customizable grocery shopping arrives in central, eastern Ky.

According to a report by Quote Wizard , the deteriorating condition of America’s road systems is costing drivers an average of $555.56 per year in road repairs. Some states are reporting costing drivers nearly $1,000 per year in related repairs.

Kentucky finds itself ranked 40th in Quote Wizard’s composite Worst Infrastructure Score, with 50th being the best.

Key findings from the Quote Wizard report reveal that Kentucky drivers are paying $434 per year in road repairs.

Central Ky. school district switches to NTI after rapid increase in COVID-19 cases

This comes on the back of reports finding that 5% of Kentucky’s bridges are in “poor condition”. 10% of roads in Kentucky are considered “non-acceptable,” according to Federal Highway Association (FHA) standards.

Last week, FOX 56 reported that in the Infrastructure deal, Kentucky could expect to receive $4.6 billion in federal aid towards highway programs and an additional $438 million for bridge replacement and repairs.

President Joe Biden offered a hopeful outlook for American drivers as a result of his infrastructure law. “My message to the American people is this: America is moving again and your life is going to change for the better,” Bide n said .

Read more of the latest news Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 Lexington.

Comments / 6

wilma
5d ago

Lol Who has seen any of the Trillion of Dollars The Democrats has took from the taxpayers. All heresay Using The Word COVID to enlarge there own overseas bank accounts . Prove me wrong..

Reply(1)
4
Related
FOX 56

Louisville officials OK development with affordable housing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville officials have given the thumbs-up to a proposed tax increment financing district to support a proposed mixed-use development with affordable and market-rate housing and a hotel. The Courier-Journal reports the proposal was approved by the Labor and Economic Development Committee this week and is expected to be taken up by […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Nti#Fha#American#Bide N#Fox 56 Lexington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
FOX 56

Kentucky police to target drunken and distracted drivers

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – AAA expects holiday travel to bounce back this year and be much busier than last year. This puts a greater threat on the roads of distracted drivers and drinking and driving. Law enforcement officers across Kentucky are planning to be out in force to make sure everyone safely gets […]
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

Ex-mine official says he was told to cheat coal dust rules

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Kentucky have ended their case against four former coal company executives. A former safety director testified Monday about how he attempted to cheat underground safety rules. The former Armstrong Coal officials are accused of ordering workers to skirt dust sampling regulations. Ron Ivy, a former safety director, says […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

628
Followers
148
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy