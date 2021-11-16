Infrastructure deal bringing improvements to Kentucky roads, bridges

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – President Joe Biden signed the new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law Monday, Nov. 15.

This deal will dedicate $1 trillion towards improving the country’s infrastructure.

Specifically, the $1 trillion spending plan has $110 billion dedicated to roads, bridges, and other major projects.

According to a report by Quote Wizard , the deteriorating condition of America’s road systems is costing drivers an average of $555.56 per year in road repairs. Some states are reporting costing drivers nearly $1,000 per year in related repairs.

Kentucky finds itself ranked 40th in Quote Wizard’s composite Worst Infrastructure Score, with 50th being the best.

Key findings from the Quote Wizard report reveal that Kentucky drivers are paying $434 per year in road repairs.

This comes on the back of reports finding that 5% of Kentucky’s bridges are in “poor condition”. 10% of roads in Kentucky are considered “non-acceptable,” according to Federal Highway Association (FHA) standards.

Last week, FOX 56 reported that in the Infrastructure deal, Kentucky could expect to receive $4.6 billion in federal aid towards highway programs and an additional $438 million for bridge replacement and repairs.

President Joe Biden offered a hopeful outlook for American drivers as a result of his infrastructure law. “My message to the American people is this: America is moving again and your life is going to change for the better,” Bide n said .

