ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

School Board Member Alhadeff to Host Event With Superintendent

By Kevin Deutsch
Parkland Talk
Parkland Talk
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Broward School Board Member Lori Alhadeff will host a “meet and chat” event with Broward County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright on Dec....

parklandtalk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Parkland Talk

New County Mayor Michael Udine: “My Focus is Healthy and Sustainable Broward”

Michael Udine, the new mayor of Broward County, says his focus for the next year is a healthy and sustainable Broward. Udine was sworn in to his new position on Tuesday. He previously served as vice mayor of the county and mayor of Parkland. Once his one-year term is up, his title will return to a commissioner. District 4 Commissioner Lamar P.​ Fisher has been selected as the next vice mayor.​​
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Student Brought Weapon to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates to residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through November 15, 2021. A 26-year-old man was the victim of aggravated assault in the 12000 block of Loxahatchee Rd on 11/12/2021. A traffic stop was conducted. Subjects were detained and later released. Trespass warning issued.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Lauderdale, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Government
Coral Springs, FL
Education
City
Tamarac, FL
City
Coral Springs, FL
City
Margate, FL
City
Parkland, FL
Local
Florida Education
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: School Violence and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates to residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through November 8, 2021. On 11/03/2021, school administrators told deputies that a teacher’s aide grabbed a student by the arm as the student was misbehaving and swinging his lunchbox—no evidence of criminality.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Broward County Public Schools Lift COVID Mask Mandate

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday lifted its COVID-19 mask mandate amid a sharp decrease in local infections but said it would “strongly encourage” all students, staff, visitors, and vendors to continue wearing face coverings to school. The new policy goes into effect this Saturday, Nov. 20. A formal...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Unity Service Set for November 23

A holiday tradition among different houses of worship in South Florida is returning this November for another Pre-Thanksgiving Unity Service. This year’s interfaith service will take place at Congregation Kol Tikvah in Parkland, and include special addresses by mayors and commissioners from there, as well as Coral Springs. Joining together...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Parkland Talk

1,000 Compete in 7th Annual Soldier Rush

The Parkland Equestrian Center was transformed into a boot camp-style obstacle course when 1,000 people competed in the 7th Annual Soldier Rush on Nov. 6. Manuel Mair, a 17-year resident of Parkland, former Marine, and owner of One to One Fitness, created the annual challenge with the goal that participants must overcome various physical challenges such as climbing over walls, carrying objects, and more.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Alhadeff
Parkland Talk

Hunschofsky Files Legislation to Ban ‘Ghost Guns’

A local legislator is taking aim at so-called “ghost guns,” working to ban their creation as a way of reducing gun violence. Florida Representative Christine Hunschofsky (D-Parkland) on Monday filed legislation that would ban the home manufacture of unfinished firearms, which have no serial number and are virtually impossible to trace if used in a crime.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wins National Award

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has been awarded a prestigious 2021 gold level College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering parents in education, organizers announced Monday. Launched in 2018, the College Success Award recognizes and celebrates public high schools across the country that excel in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Broward School Board
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: School Threat and Animal Bite

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates to residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through November 1, 2021. On 10/29/2021, a juvenile was playing football with friends when he was bitten by a dog being walked on a leash. The bite was accidental. The juvenile was taken to the hospital and received one stitch.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

City of Parkland Library Holds Book Fair November 13

The volunteer group, Parkland Friends of the Library, is bringing back their book fair and currently accepting donations. The popular event returns on Saturday, November 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lobby at 6620 N University Drive. More than just books, the fair is also an excellent...
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

“Tussling Match” Over Grades Preceded Assault on Marjory Stoneman Douglas Teacher

Monday’s arrest of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School freshman on assault charges marked the second time an MSD pupil went after a teacher in recent weeks. A student at the high school provoked a tussling match with her teacher last month when she tried to wrestle away the teacher’s laptop in an effort to see her grades, law enforcement records show.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Parkland Talk

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Student Causes “Physical Confrontation” With Teacher

A student caused a “physical confrontation” with her teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Monday, authorities said. In an email to parents, MSD Principal Michelle Kefford said the incident happened at the end of the eighth period and “involved a physical confrontation between a student and teacher,” during which “a second student was also struck.”
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Soldier Rush Obstacle Course Returns To Parkland Nov. 6

The Parkland Equestrian Center will be once again transformed into a boot camp-style obstacle course when over 1,300 people compete in the 7th Annual Soldier Rush. Manuel Mair, a former Marine, and owner of One to One Fitness in Coral Springs created the challenge for all skill levels. On Saturday,...
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Parkland FL

 https://parklandtalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy