School Board Member Alhadeff to Host Event With Superintendent

Michael Udine, the new mayor of Broward County, says his focus for the next year is a healthy and sustainable Broward. Udine was sworn in to his new position on Tuesday. He previously served as vice mayor of the county and mayor of Parkland. Once his one-year term is up, his title will return to a commissioner. District 4 Commissioner Lamar P.​ Fisher has been selected as the next vice mayor.​​

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO