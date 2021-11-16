ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber introduces revamped shared rides offer in the U.S

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday said it was resuming shared rides, which were scrapped during the pandemic, detailing a revamped offer aimed at reducing the previously high losses in the pooled rides segment. Uber said the new shared rides option, which allows strangers to split a car...

wkzo.com

pymnts

Uber Rolls Out Bundled Memberships for Rides and Delivery

Uber is introducing a new membership program that bundles rideshares, grocery and food delivery for a monthly fee in exchange for discounts and other perks, according to a press release. The $9.99 monthly Uber One membership, or $99.99 annually, offers 5% off eligible rides and delivery orders, no-charge delivery fees...
TRAFFIC
pymnts

Ride-Hailing Fares up 25% in Q3 Over 2019, but Uber, Lyft Riders Don't Care

Riders are returning to Uber and Lyft despite higher prices caused by a driver shortage, Reuters reported Monday (Nov. 8). “Even with prices being up … we’re seeing that as cities reopen, people start using the product, and they use it a lot,” Uber Technologies Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said, quoted in the report.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

EVgo Shares On The Move Following Expanded GM, Uber Partnerships

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) shares are rallying Tuesday in response to expanded partnerships announced by the company. EVgo Raises Charging Site Build Target Under Expanded GM Deal: California-based EVgo, which operates a public fast-charging network for EVs, announced an expansion to the fast-charging infrastructure buildout collaboration with General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).
ECONOMY
UPI News

British chauffer service offers rides in 'Tank Taxi'

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A British man is offering an unusual chauffeur service by charging about $1,000 to give rides to weddings and other events in his "Tank Taxi." Merlin Batchelor of Norwich, England, said his Tank Taxi -- which is actually an armored personnel carrier, a vehicle with a similar look to a tank -- cost him a total $35,000 to purchase and repair for use in his business.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Uber Brings Back Ride-Sharing Under A Different Banner

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has decided to reintroduce its ride-sharing feature under a new name, UberX Share. What Happened: Uber has decided to reintroduce its ride-sharing feature after suspending the option in March 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will test its pilot program...
TRAFFIC
Travel + Leisure

Uber Launches New Membership Program With Perks on Rides, Deliveries, and More

Uber is launching a new membership service with discounts and perks on rides, food deliveries, and more., the company shared with Travel + Leisure. Uber One membership users will get access to deals like 5% off all eligible rides and 5% off eligible delivery orders on food, grocery, and alcohol. Additionally, customers will receive unlimited no-fee deliveries on orders of $15 or more, or grocery orders of $30 or more, as well as priority service with top-rated drivers and access to special offers and invite-only experiences.
TRAFFIC
Neowin

Uber One membership launched for frequent users with limited time offer

The ride-hailing and food delivery firm, Uber, has launched a new subscription service called Uber One. The subscription for Uber One will set you back $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year but if you sign up by November 29, you’ll be able to claim a limited time offer which cuts 50% of the cost of the yearly plan.
TECHNOLOGY
KRQE News 13

Uber offering $10 ride credits Thanksgiving week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County and partners are once again teaming up to offer free rides over the Thanksgiving holiday. The “Take a Ride” sober ride program offers 2,500 people in the metro an Uber credit of up to $10 beginning Monday at noon and running through November 29. Tips are not included and refunds […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Uber takes new trip with cannabis orders in Ontario

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Uber's delivery and takeout unit has partnered with cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to allow online cannabis orders through Uber Eats in Ontario, Canada, marking the ride-hailing company's first foray into the business, a company spokesperson said. Uber, which already delivers liquor through its Eats unit, has...
LIFESTYLE
pymnts

Smartpay Introduces BNPL Offering for Japanese Consumers

All-in-one Japanese payment experience Smartpay has introduced an interest-free buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 16) press release. The free, secure and fully automated installment payment option is aimed at solving Japanese consumer payment issues, according to the announcement. Underlining the need for more BNPL...
AGRICULTURE
insideevs.com

Subaru Introduces Solterra In The U.S. With Range Of 220+ Miles

Subaru has officially introduced in the U.S. its first global all-electric SUV model - the 2023 Subaru Solterra - which was recently fully unveiled in Japan. The car is currently on display at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, while its sales in the U.S. should start in 2022. The...
CARS
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS

