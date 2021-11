The Pacific island nation of Kiribati is opening the world’s largest marine reserves to commercial fishing, in a move that is intended to boost economic gains for its people. The vast area located between New Zealand and Hawaii spans 408,250 square kilometre — almost the size of Greenland — is home to coral reefs and a unique ocean ecosystem. It has been secured from any commercial activity since 2015 and comes under the Phoenix Islands Protected Area (PIPA) and UNESCO world heritage site.However, the government has felt the need to open it up to commercial fishing to better its economy....

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO