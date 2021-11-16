Enfield senior and Olympic Trials qualifier Aislin Farris is ready to compete in the Class LL swim championships

Enfield senior Aislin Farris qualified for the Olympic Trials last year in the 200 meter backstroke as a high school junior. She swam last year on the Enfield High team for the first time and is seeded first in the 100 backstroke at Wednesday's Class LL swim championships. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/The Hartford Courant

Last year, Enfield High senior Aislin Farris competed for her high school swim team for the first time. The season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there were no state championships so Farris, who went to the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in June, came back for another year.

She is getting her chance to compete in the Class LL championship meet on Wednesday and will face off against another Olympic Trials qualifier, Lauren Walsh of Trumbull, in the 200-yard individual medley at Southern Connecticut State University. Farris is the third seed behind Walsh and Greenwich’s Payton Foster.

Farris is also the top seed in the 100-yard backstroke. She qualified for the Olympic Trials in the 200-meter backstroke.

For Farris, high school swimming is different than club swimming and she enjoys that. At the higher-level meets with her Bluefish Swim Club out of Springfield, Massachusetts, she competes in the 200-meter backstroke and the 400-meter IM. In high school, she could swim different events, like the 50-yard free and the 100-yard breaststroke.

She holds school records in the 200 IM, 100 back, 500 free and 100 free.

“I never really get the opportunity to swim sprints and shorter races,” she said. “I think swimming the 200 IM helps with my 400 IM and the 100 back helps my 200 back.

“Sometimes it’s fun. Sometimes it’s hard. Sprints are a very different race. Sometimes they’re harder than longer races, in my opinion, but definitely helpful.”

Farris didn’t swim in high school her freshman and sophomore year because she didn’t have time to do both club and high school practices. But after spring club swimming was canceled by the pandemic last year, she decided to try the high school team in the fall.

“It was awesome and a good experience,” she said. “I’m a captain this year, so I wanted to experience that. And I wanted to experience a high school championship season. I’m really excited to be able to do this and swim for [coach] Debbie [Goodman] and all these amazing girls.

“It’s a different environment. It’s lower stress for me. It really helps me with my pre-race nerves.”

Farris, who will swim at the University of North Carolina next year, was understandably nervous at the Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska in June. She won her preliminary heat of the 200 backstroke but finished sixth in the next heat, where only the top two swimmers continued on.

“Trials was a great experience,” Farris said. “Such high-level swimmers there. The nerves were definitely there. The excitement was there, too. I did perform not as well as I wanted to, but I did perform well, especially under the pressure I had.”

Enfield senior Jasmine Uricchio join Farris Wednesday in the 100 butterfly and 500 free. She and Farris have been friends since freshman year.

“It’s been really fun swimming with her,” Uricchio said. “She’s definitely pushed me a lot, seeing how successful she is and her work ethic.”

Goodman said Farris has been a welcome addition to the team, which is small and went 4-6 this season.

“I think it’s fun for them to have someone so fast on their team,” she said. “It’s rare.

“One of the differences between her and a lot of other athletes is that she really looks at each race like a game. She doesn’t worry about how she’s going to perform. It’s as if she’s going up to a table of friends to play Monopoly. She’s not afraid of any challenges, she welcomes them.”

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .