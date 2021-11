Meme coins can deliver life-changing returns to early investors. But don't be left holding the bag when the party eventually ends. 2021 will go down in history for the jaw-dropping returns investors have made betting on meme coins. But these assets have limited fundamental value, which suggests this is more of a wealth transfer than actual wealth creation. In other words, someone will profit, and someone else will be left holding the bag.

