Neuqua Valley High School plans to hold a memorial service for two of its graduates killed at Friday’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston. The two victims were 21-year-old Franco Patino and 20-year-old Jacob Jurinek, two best friends who had gone to the festival to celebrate Jurinek’s upcoming 21st birthday. The two were among eight killed during a crowd surge at the concert. The school is holding off on setting a date for the memorial until funeral arrangements for both have been made.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO