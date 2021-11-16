ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick threatened to have his former assistant killed, according to a bombshell new investigation

By Ben Gilbert
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KORMe_0cygrJIb00
Activision CEO Bobby Kotick. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick
  • Activision CEO Bobby Kotick threatened to have his former assistant killed, according to a WSJ report.
  • "Mr. Kotick quickly apologized 16 years ago," an Activision representative said.
  • Kotick reportedly knew for years about claims of sexual harassment and rape at his company.

In 2006, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly left his assistant a voicemail threatening to have her killed.

The dispute, first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, was said to have been settled out of court.

An Activision spokesperson said in an email to Insider that "Mr. Kotick quickly apologized 16 years ago." The representative referred to Kotick's threat as "obviously hyperbolic and inappropriate," and said that "he deeply regrets the exaggeration and tone" in the message.

It was just one detail of the Wall Street Journal's major investigation into Kotick's leadership at one of the biggest video game publishing houses in the world, the multibillion dollar behemoth behind "Call of Duty," and "World of Warcraft," and "Overwatch," among many others.

Kotick reportedly knew for years about a variety of claims of sexual harassment and rape at his company.

The Wall Street Journal report details several specific examples of harassment and rape at Activision: Kotick was not only aware of those claims but, in a least one case, reportedly intervened to keep a male staffer who was accused of sexual harassment despite the company's human resources department recommending he be fired.

In one instance, a female employee at Activision subsidiary Sledgehammer Games (which works on the "Call of Duty" franchise) said she was raped twice by her male supervisor, in 2016 and in 2017. She reported this to the company's HR department, which she said took no action, before retaining a lawyer. Activision settled the case out of court, and Kotick didn't tell the company's board, according to the Journal.

In another instance, Dan Bunting, the head of the Activision-owned studio Treyarch, was accused of harassing a female employee, and Activision's HR department recommended that he be let go. Instead, Kotick stepped in, and Bunting was "given counseling and allowed to remain at the company," according to the report.

In a statement on Tuesday, Activision said it is "disappointed" in the report, "which represents a misleading view of Activision Blizzard and our CEO."

Meanwhile, a group of Activision employees is staging a walkout in response to the report, and demanding that Kotick step down from his role as CEO. "We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO," the group said in a message on Twitter.

Got a tip? Contact Insider senior correspondent Ben Gilbert via email (bgilbert@insider.com), or Twitter DM (@realbengilbert). We can keep sources anonymous. Use a non-work device to reach out. PR pitches by email only, please.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Activision Blizzard chief may step down if misconduct not fixed: media

The chief of Activision Blizzard, accused of mishandling harassment complaints at the video giant, has signaled he would consider stepping down if he cannot quickly fix company culture, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Bobby Kotick, who has led the company for three decades, told senior executives during a meeting on Friday that he could leave if the problems with misconduct aren't solved "with speed," the Journal reported, citing sources at Activision. Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. The turmoil at the company comes in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that Kotick has for years been looped into reports of abuse that included an allegation of rape, but did not share all that he knew with the board of directors.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
Eurogamer.net

More than 1300 Activision Blizzard staff call for Bobby Kotick to resign

More than 1300 employees from Activision Blizzard have now signed a petition calling for Bobby Kotick to resign, following this week's bombshell report into what the company CEO knew of harassment in the company - and what he allegedly failed to fully act upon. The petition went live last night,...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Will Bobby Kotick survive the Activision Blizzard reckoning?

This story contains a mention of sexual assault. One of the video game industry's longest-serving and most powerful executives, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, is on thin ice, with calls for his resignation growing louder by the day. But Kotick, who has steered the publisher since the early '90s and made himself and stockholders fabulously wealthy in the process, is refusing to let go of the wheel, setting up a messy showdown unlike any power struggle the industry has seen before.
BUSINESS
Cartoon Brew

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Has Lost The Workers: 1,600 Staff Call On Him To Go

Yesterday, we updated you on developments in Activision Blizzard’s sexual harassment scandal since The Wall Street Journal published its bombshell report on Tuesday. Well, things are escalating fast, to put it mildly. The pressure is mounting on CEO Bobby Kotick to resign in light of the Journal’s revelations about his complicity in the company’s problems. Here’s what has happened since yesterday:
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Activision Blizzard#Bombshell#Wsj#The Wall Street Journal#Sledgehammer Games
rockpapershotgun.com

An Activision Blizzard shareholder group want Bobby Kotick removed

Following a damning new report claiming Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick neglected to inform the company's board of directors about alleged abuse for years, a group of shareholders have called for him to resign. They say the company need a new CEO "with the expertise, skill set and conviction to truly change the company's culture".
BUSINESS
CNET

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick pressured to resign: Everything you need to know

California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a suit against Activision Blizzard, accusing the gaming giant of discriminating against its female workforce and fomenting a "frat boy" workplace culture. It's been a turbulent time for the company ever since, culminating in a Tuesday report from The Wall Street Journal that puts CEO Bobby Kotick's future with the company in doubt.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Gamespot

Activision Employees Stage Walkout Following Bombshell Bobby Kotick Report | GS News

The first story involves a bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal that covers numerous allegations at Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, including that he had knowledge of numerous sexual assault and harassment claims at the company's various studios. In the wake of this, Kotick released an internal video message to staff, but a group of employees are now staging a walkout.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick knew of misconduct for years

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of severe misconduct among employees at the video game publisher and its subsidiaries for years, according to a new investigation The Wall Street Journal published Tuesday. One of the most damning details in the report involves an employee of Activision-owned Sledgehammer Games, responsible...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

297K+
Followers
20K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy