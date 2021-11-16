ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) advanced 1.19% to $687.40 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.39% to 4,700.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks: Are They Right For You?

Apple's iPhone is used by over 115 million people. Coca-Cola is not only iconic, it's a Dividend King. Oil and gas prices drove Chevron's quarterly profit to an eight-year high. Considered by many to be one of the greatest investors of our time, Warren Buffett's company has made more than...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

Alibaba’s Q2 earnings broadly missed analysts’ expectations. It dramatically reduced its revenue guidance for the full year. Alibaba’s stock looks cheap, but that discount is justified. Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) stock tumbled 11% on Nov. 18 after the Chinese e-commerce and cloud leader posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 29%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Inc#Netflix Stock#Amazon Com Inc#Trading Day#Nflx#Amzn#Walt Disney Co#Comcast Corp#Cl A#M Editor#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
Benzinga

GlobalFoundries Shares Pop As Analysts Initiate Coverage; See Up To 61% Upside

Multiple analysts initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ: GFS). Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer initiated coverage with an Outperform and $75 price target, implying a 20.8% upside. The analyst says the benefits of the company's 2018 strategic pivot from "bleeding edge" to "pervasive" are just now inflecting. He sees semi-cyclical...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Wix Stock Right Now

Wix has a durable and growing business with its website platform subscriptions. The company is investing heavily in e-commerce, business, and payments tools. The stock trades at a reasonable sales ratio given its margin profile. Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) has been a disappointing performer for shareholders in 2021. The stock price is...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
InvestorPlace

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
STOCKS
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market, including an energy stock that could crush it

Sticking my neck out to say that Workday (WDAY) should be bought…this quarter was a very strong one, and the pipeline is the best it has been in ages... I think the stock ran up because there were three straight days of upgrades...I have interviewed CEO Aneel Bhusri literally dozens of times and he was the most ebullient I can recall him on Mad last night... they are winning every jump ball... Piper raises price target.
STOCKS
investmentu.com

After FAANG, What Are The Best Tech Stocks To Buy?

By this point, pretty much everyone is familiar with the classic go-to technology stocks. These stocks include Meta (Nasdaq: FB), Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) and Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL). They are also referred to as FAANG (although we need a new nickname after Facebook’s rebrand to Meta). Generally, Microsoft is also thrown in with these companies as well. These are all definitely great companies as well as some of the best tech stocks to buy out there. However, the last thing that you need is another article on why Amazon is a great stock.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Netflix Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix. Looking at options history for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36.36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63.64% with bearish.
TV & VIDEOS
MarketWatch

Dow Inc., Goldman Sachs share losses lead Dow's 183-point fall

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of Dow Inc. and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Friday morning. Shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 183 points, or 0.5%, lower. Dow Inc.'s shares have fallen $1.90 (3.3%) while those of Goldman Sachs have fallen $8.47 (2.2%), combining for a roughly 68-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include American Express (AXP) Chevron (CVX) and Boeing (BA) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why's the Dow Down While the S&P and Nasdaq Hit Record Highs?

Markets were divided on Friday. The Dow fell sharply, but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq moved toward new record highs. Both structural and fundamental factors explain the divergence. The stock market was sharply mixed on Friday, with investors getting two very different pictures of what's happening in the market....
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy