Stocks

Apple Inc. stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 5 days ago
Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) inched 0.67% higher to $151.00 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising...

#Apple Inc#Apple Stock#Apple Shares#Alphabet Inc#Nasdaq Composite Index#Aapl#Microsoft Corp#Msft#Cl A#Ibm#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

