The highest paid defender in the NFL, T.J. Watt, will miss his second game this season due to an injury he suffered in Week 9. In the week leading up to the Steelers "Sunday Night Football" game against the Chargers, Watt did not participate in practices after suffering a hip and knee injury during last week's game against the Lions. The Steelers linebacker does not have an extensive injury history, but he's already been hurt twice this season. Both of those injuries have been to different body parts, as well.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO