Beyond 1,300 employees from Activision Blizzard they signed a petition asking for the resignation of CEO Bobby Kotick in light of recent sexual harassment allegations. Brief summary for those who missed the latest news regarding the Activision Blizzard case: a few days ago the Wall Street Journal published a report stating that the CEO of the company not only was aware of the cases of sexual harassment in the workplace, but that he himself in the past has become the protagonist of episodes of harassment, then cover up everything with discretion. In light of the information in the article, the company’s employees are clamoring for the resignation of Bobby Kotick, while on the other side of the fence the board of directors has decided to side with the CEO.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO