Kim Kardashian West thanks Stitt, parole board for Julius Jones decision

Social media influencer and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West posted a thread of tweets Thursday in response to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's decision to grant clemency to Julius Jones.

Kardashian West has spent several years pushing for Jones's life to be spared.

"Thank you so much Governor Stitt for commuting Julius Jones sentence to life without parole and stopping his execution today," she tweeted.

She went on to talk about her conversations with Jones she had on Wednesday as they waited for Stitt's decision.

Jones, 41, will now serve life in prison without the chance at parole for his conviction in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. Despite the conviction, he's maintained his innocence ever since.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has made two separate recommendations for Jones's sentence to be changed by the governor.

