ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian West thanks Stitt, parole board for Julius Jones decision

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34G7WY_0cygp4DN00

Social media influencer and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West posted a thread of tweets Thursday in response to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's decision to grant clemency to Julius Jones.

Kardashian West has spent several years pushing for Jones's life to be spared.

"Thank you so much Governor Stitt for commuting Julius Jones sentence to life without parole and stopping his execution today," she tweeted.

She went on to talk about her conversations with Jones she had on Wednesday as they waited for Stitt's decision.

Jones, 41, will now serve life in prison without the chance at parole for his conviction in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. Despite the conviction, he's maintained his innocence ever since.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has made two separate recommendations for Jones's sentence to be changed by the governor.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Kanye West slammed ‘SNL’ for ‘making’ Kim Kardashian say ‘I

Kanye West appeared on N.O.R.E.’s popular “Drink Champs” podcast. The rapper criticized “SNL” for scripting jokes about his divorce during Kim Kardashian’s monologue. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together,” he said. Ye (formerly known as Kanye...
CELEBRITIES
KOCO

Sister of Julius Jones pleads for Stitt to save her brother’s life

OKLAHOMA CITY — We are still waiting for Gov. Kevin Stitt to make a decision on whether to grant clemency to Julius Jones. Jones’s execution date is scheduled for Thursday, less than a week away. Today, Jones’s sister, Antoinette, begged Stitt to grant clemency for her brother. She posted a two-minute video on social media.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
thelostogle.com

Stitt’s Communication Bro Shuts Door on Julius Jones Family…

With only a few days left until Julius Jones is set to be executed by our blood-thirsty state for a murder he may or may not have committed, his family and supporters thought it would be a good idea to meet face-to-face with the man who ultimately holds Jone's fate in his hands – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Julius Jones: Kim Kardashian reveals details of phone call as Oklahoma governor halts execution

Julius Jones’ life was spared just hours before he was set to be executed. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued a statement just before 1:20pm EST announcing that he will commute Jones’ sentence to life in prison without the possibility for parole. He also noted in the statement that in doing so, he is removing Jones’ eligibility for any further reduction in his sentence. “After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” Mr Stitt said in the statement.After the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Julius Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Broken Arrow#Pso
KOCO

‘A taste of heaven’: Julius Jones’ mother thanks God, Stitt for sparing son’s life

OKLAHOMA CITY — Madeline Davis-Jones is praising God and Gov. Kevin Stitt for sparing her son’s life. It’s a fight for the family that’s 22 years in the making. “This was a day or two before, I wasn’t able to speak to the governor. He said, ‘Momma, I want you to breathe. Breathe life. I said, OK, but I wasn’t feeling it. And that’s what I’ve been doing. Just breathe. It’s like he wants me to breathe for him,” Davis Jones said, recounting a conversation with her son.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
news9.com

What Are Gov. Stitt’s Options As Julius Jones’ Execution Nears?

Time is ticking for Gov. Kevin Stitt to intervene in the execution of Julius Jones, who is now 41 years old. Jones has spent nearly 20 years on death row after being found guilty in the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. News 9 legal expert Irven Box said...
EDMOND, OK
MSNBC

Oklahoma is preparing to defy its parole board and kill Julius Jones

Just hours before the scheduled execution of Julius Jones, a 41-year-old Black man convicted of a murder he says he didn’t commit, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt still hasn’t said whether he’ll commute the death sentence, as activists have urged. Jones was found guilty and sentenced to death in 2002 for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy