ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Police looking for suspect in October stabbing near downtown Austin club

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KukRS_0cygoSor00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police on Tuesday identified the suspect in a stabbing near a downtown Austin nightclub that injured two people in late October.

The Austin Police Department says Jose Lara Hernandez, 27, is believed to be involved in the Oct. 24 stabbing outside Mala Vida on East 6th Street. He has two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He’s not in custody yet.

BACKGROUND: Police search for suspects after stabbing near downtown Austin club

Police originally said there were two suspects wanted in connection with the stabbing, but one of them has been ruled out, according to APD.

The stabbing took place around 2 a.m. Witnesses told police an argument inside the bar turned into a physical fight. Security forced the people involved outside, where the fight continued.

At some point, a knife was pulled out, and two people were stabbed, APD says. Both victims were taken to the hospital. One had life-threatening injuries at the time.

Detectives ask anyone with details or video of the stabbing to use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Austin#Crime Stoppers
KXAN

Who killed Young Dolph? Memphis Police share suspect photos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released photos Thursday of suspects believed to be involved in a fatal South Memphis shooting that took the life of rapper Young Dolph. The photos show a person in gray pants and a dark hoodie with gun in hand, apparently firing. Police also released a photo of a white car that may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXAN

KXAN

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy