MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Police and Fire departments responded Thursday night to a vehicle that went off the roadway and into the Mississippi River. At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, crews found the vehicle completely submerged in the river and a man swimming to shore near the 4300 block of River Drive. The man, 25-year-old William Watson of Moline, was the driver and only occupant of the car, according to a news release from the Moline Police Department.

