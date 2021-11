Call me naïve but I choose to believe in science when it comes to climate control. I can’t find a plausible reason for not believing scientists because, after all, there is nothing in it for them but ridicule from the supporters of the other side for telling the truth. The other side consists mostly of people aligned with the coal, oil and gas industry. I understand why they feel the way they do but it’s a lot like when people are on drugs and told to quit or it will kill them. They’re addicted to their drugs, like the people I am writing about becoming dependent on the money that comes from fossil fuels that will not only kill them in the long run but all of us with them.

