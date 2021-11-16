Florida fisherman dies in Claiborne County boating accident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Florida man died early Monday morning in a boating accident in Claiborne County.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Timothy Clark Byrn, 75, of White Springs, Florida, left Lone Mountain Marina on the Clinch River around 8 a.m. A Norfolk Southern railroad worker found Byrn’s body around 10:45 a.m. at a railroad bridge upstream from Big Sycamore Creek.

A TWRA officer says it appears the boat struck a bridge support that was exposed out of the water before striking another. The boat capsized and ejected Byrn who was not wearing a personal floatation device.

The incident remains under investigation.

