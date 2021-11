Carpenter ants give each other wet, slobbery kisses to make sure the colony keeps working like a well-oiled social 'machine', according to new research. By swapping spit, this ant species (Camponotus floridanus) has created a colony-wide metabolism that ensures each individual has what they need to perform their role in the community, whether foragers, nurses, or queens. "Individual ants have two stomachs – one for digesting their own food and another one that comes first, a 'social stomach' for storing fluids that they share with other ants in their colony," explains evolutionary biologist Adria LeBoeuf from the University of Fribourg in Switzerland. "These fluid...

WILDLIFE ・ 3 DAYS AGO