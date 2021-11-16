ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California mother and father arrested after 15-month-old toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXXJJ_0cygmnTe00

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (TCD) -- A young mother and father were arrested last week in connection to the death of their 15-month-old son who died of fentanyl poisoning in September.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive child on Sept. 1, around 4:20 a.m. on the 5400 block of 34th Street. Upon arrival, medical aid was reportedly given, but the infant had passed away.

After thorough investigation, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said the 15-month-old child’s death was ruled a homicide due to fentanyl overdose. The fentanyl reportedly belonged to the child’s parents, 22-year-old Adler Metcalf and 20-year-old Sandy Acuna, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Nov. 10, deputies located and arrested Metcalf and Acuna. According to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, Metcalf was initially charged with child endangerment, but at his first court appearance on Monday, a count for murder was added. His arraignment was scheduled to continue Tuesday, Nov. 16. He did not enter a plea Monday, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Acuna, the child’s mother, was also charged with murder, the District Attorney’s Office said. Her arraignment will be scheduled for a later date, as she was not cleared by the jail to appear in court.

Metcalf and Acuna remain in custody in lieu of $1 million bail.

Comments / 4

Related
truecrimedaily

Alabama mom, boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old found dead with fractured skull and brain bleed

OPELIKA, Ala. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old mother and her boyfriend were arrested Monday in connection to her 2-year-old daughter’s death. According to the Montgomery Real-Time News, the child, Ivy Baker, was found dead in the bedroom of an apartment on Nov. 12 shortly after 7 a.m. The Opelika Police Department said Ivy’s body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
State
California State
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Jurupa Valley, CA
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of shooting Brooklyn mom execution-style arrested in Florida

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (TCD) -- A Georgia woman who was arrested in Florida for allegedly shooting a Brooklyn mother execution-style is being charged with murder. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Nov. 8 that the suspect in the Aug. 4 shooting in Crown Heights had been apprehended in Jacksonville, Florida. The suspect’s name was not immediately released at the time, but she was later identified as Claudia Banton, WNBC-TV reports. She reportedly also goes by the names Claudia Williams and Kiesha Brown.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Murder#Toddler#The Sheriff S Office
truecrimedaily

Food delivery driver allegedly broke into student’s home, stood at her bed

HAMDEN, Conn. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old food delivery driver was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into women’s homes near a local university. Hamden Police said they responded to an attempted residential burglary call at a residence on Kimberly Road on Tuesday at approximately 11:30 p.m. A female student at Quinnipiac University reportedly told police she was inside when the suspect "attempted to forcibly break into the residence through a window."
HAMDEN, CT
truecrimedaily

San Diego parents accused of killing 3-month-old daughter

SAN DIEGO (TCD) -- A 22-year-old mother and 21-year-old father were arrested last week in connection to their infant daughter’s death. According to KNSD-TV, on Nov. 10, officials responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a home in the 3300 block of Maple Street in Covina del Sol around 11:15 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities tried resuscitating Delilah, the 3-month-old child. However, Delilah was reportedly transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
SAN DIEGO, CA
truecrimedaily

Arizona man accused of fatally shooting older brother in the back of the head

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of shooting his older brother to death. According to the Arizona Republic, Phoenix Police officers responded to an area near 83rd and Union Hills Drive around 7:30 p.m., where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, 46-year-old Armando Carrillo, was pronounced dead at the scene, KSAZ-TV reports.
ARIZONA STATE
truecrimedaily

Iowa man convicted of strangling man to death and burning his body in a ditch

DES MOINES, Iowa (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man was convicted of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse Tuesday a year after a man’s body was found burning in a ditch. The Des Moines Register reports Steven Vogel was found guilty of killing 44-year-old Michael Williams, who police believe was held in Vogel’s basement for a few days before being taken to a ditch in Jasper County.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

6 Colorado teens shot at park near high school

AURORA, Colo. (TCD) -- Six teenagers were shot Monday at a park near Aurora Central High School in what police are calling a "possible drive-by shooting." The Aurora Police Department wrote in a statement that calls came in at around 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 15 about a shooting at Nome Park. Aurora Central High School resource officers and other Aurora Police officers arrived at the park on North Nome Street.
COLORADO STATE
truecrimedaily

Man’s body found tied up in South Carolina cellar with house ransacked

JACKSON, S.C. (TCD) -- A man’s body was found bound in a cellar Sunday after a neighbor called police asking them to conduct a welfare check on a home. According to WRDW-TV, on Nov. 14 at approximately 5 p.m., Jackson Police Department officers responded to a well-being check at a residence on the 100 block of Third Street. WRDW reports the neighbor who called police said they had not seen anyone at the home in several weeks.
JACKSON, SC
truecrimedaily

Connecticut teen charged with assaulting, strangling, and killing 13-year-old girl

MANCHESTER, Conn. (TCD) -- A 14-year-old male was arrested Nov. 12 for allegedly sexually assaulting and strangling a 13-year-old girl who was found dead in June. Lt. Ryan Shea with the Manchester Police Department announced June 18 that a 13-year-old female was "located in the basement" of an apartment building at 40 Olcott Street after having been reported missing the night before. Shea clarified the area as more of a "common area" rather than a storage space or a part of a specific unit.
CONNECTICUT STATE
truecrimedaily

Northern California man pleads guilty to killing wife and 3 kids, sentenced to life in prison

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (TCD) -- A former IT worker who confessed to killing his wife and three kids in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday. The Placer County District Attorney’s Office said Judge Penney sentenced Shankar Hangud to three consecutive life sentences to be served without the possibility of parole. Friends, classmates, and a teacher of one of the victims attended Wednesday’s sentencing.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
truecrimedaily

California woman allegedly stabs mother to death during fight

STOCKTON, Calif. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her mother to death during a physical altercation on Tuesday. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 11:56 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Commerce Street. Police allege Zaria Hornsby got into a fight with her 43-year-old mother, pulled out a knife, and stabbed her.
CALIFORNIA STATE
truecrimedaily

1 arrested, 'multiple suspects at large' following fatal shooting at Utah wedding party

MIDVALE, Utah (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a wedding party that left the bride’s son dead. According to KSL-TV, Unified Police Department officers responded to a shooting at 145 E. Fort Union Blvd. at approximately 11:26 p.m. on Nov. 6. Officers discovered 28-year-old Oscar Avila on the ground bleeding at the scene. Law enforcement officers and wedding guests attempted lifesaving measured on Avila, but Unified Authority Fire pronounced him dead.
UTAH STATE
truecrimedaily

Missing 1-year-old’s body recovered from Indiana pond days after mom found murdered in Illinois

HAMMOND, Ind. (TCD) -- The body of a missing toddler was recovered from a pond Thursday days after her mother was found murdered in Illinois. Indiana State Police announced in a news release that troopers were called out to Kennedy Avenue ramp on I-80 regarding a person in a retention pond. A construction worker reportedly pointed out the body to troopers, and Hammond Fire Department officials retrieved it from the water. Indiana State Police described the person found as a Black female "whose age appeared to be less than five years old." She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ILLINOIS STATE
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy