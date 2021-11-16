NFL Week 11 Picks: Seattle upsets Arizona, Detroit's awful season continues

Week 9 is just about the midpoint in the 2021 NFL season. With a half-season’s worth of knowledge, what are our NFL betting picks and predictions for Week 9? Which teams will prevail in the week’s premier matchups, and are there any potential upsets in the making?. NFL picks and...
Week 9 of the NFL regular season had some teams as heavy favorites. The Cowboys and Bills were among the teams that many saw as a clear favorite to take home the win. But as we all know, the NFL can be very unpredictable at times. Dallas and Buffalo were not the only shocking losses this week, a few others also lost leads or didn’t have a great game and ended up with a loss. Here’s what happened this week:
COLUMBUS — Backup Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller has been suspended from the football team following an arrest on suspicion of OVI Friday morning in Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV. >>Victim identified in deadly crash involving ex-Raider Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas. State troopers confirmed to the...
If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
Despite coming off their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys’ rest period didn’t do star quarterback Dak Prescott much good. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a troubling update on Dak ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy admitted that Dak was “sore” after...
For the second time this season, the Indianapolis Colts found themselves involved in an NFL rarity: A Scorigami. If you’re not familiar with Scorigami, it’s pretty simple: The internet cheers when the NFL gives us a final score that’s never been seen before and that’s what the Colts’ 41-15 upset win over the Bills gave us on Sunday.
COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
The Las Vegas Raiders family and entire NFL are mourning the loss of former running back Steve Smith, who died Saturday after a battle with ALS. Smith was 57 and had fought the disease for two decades. Smith was drafted in the third round by the Raiders in 1987 after...
The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
Comments / 0