CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – From grants to user fees the town of Carolina Beach has several different plans to pay for the property at Freeman Park. The town agreed to spend $7 million to buy approximately 300 acres of land at the north end of the Island on Friday. The town has been involved in four lawsuits for four years that have led to the purchase of the land but property owners still have not responded to requests for comment regarding the sale.

CAROLINA BEACH, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO