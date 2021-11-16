6 Colorado teens shot at park near high school

AURORA, Colo. (TCD) -- Six teenagers were shot Monday at a park near Aurora Central High School in what police are calling a "possible drive-by shooting."

The Aurora Police Department wrote in a statement that calls came in at around 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 15 about a shooting at Nome Park. Aurora Central High School resource officers and other Aurora Police officers arrived at the park on North Nome Street.

Police say they found five teen victims "in and around" the park who had all been shot. Five of the teens were transported to the hospital, and a sixth victim drove himself to a nearby hospital. According to Aurora Police, officers "applied tourniquets on at least two of the victims," saying the swift action likely saved the students' lives.

KUSA-TV reports three victims went to Children’s Hospital Colorado and two were transported to UCHealth. One person was reportedly taken into emergency surgery.

A witness told KUSA he believed he heard at least 30 shots.

Aurora Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit will run the investigation. Investigators believe there were suspects "on fooT as well as driving by in a vehicle." Police reportedly discovered several shell casings at the scene that included different calibers.

According to the statement, the victims were all students at Aurora Central High School. Though they weren’t named, Aurora Police said the victims included four males, ages 14, 16, 17, and 18, as well as two females, ages 15 and 16. Their conditions were not immediately known.