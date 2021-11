When you’re trying to decide what material to use for your new roof, you have many options. The choices don’t begin and end with asphalt shingles. You may have material options like copper! When you’re considering your materials, it’s important to ask a few questions, such as how long you want the roof to last and how long you plan to own the property. If you’re interested in knowing more about alternative materials, you will certainly be intrigued by copper.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO