Phoenix Rescue Mission helping community members in need

More than a hundred Valley families got some much-needed help today thanks to the Phoenix Rescue Mission. Volunteers met in South Phoenix to hand out food and hygiene bags to families who are having a hard time getting by.

Willie Anderson tells ABC15 she works every day, but her paycheck isn’t enough for her to afford everything she needs.

“Well, I work every day but still need a little help,” Anderson said. She said it’s nice to be able to rely on services like these to provide basic items. “Like rice and beans, sometimes they have flour. You know, just the basic things.”

ABC15

Volunteers with Phoenix Rescue Mission said these events are becoming more necessary as food benefits decrease for many families.

“Food stamp allowances are going down and they just definitely need donors,” said Angie Hatcher.

The Mission offers these community markets four times a month across the Valley and said they’re seeing a noticeable increase in the number of people coming to get these bags.

“Last Saturday we served 100 people where a few months ago it was 60, maybe 80 people,” said Hatcher.

The bags contain non-perishable food items, some cleaning supplies, and other personal hygiene products but as the holidays approach they’ll need turkeys and canned foods to provide traditional meals for these families.

She said they hope to get the word out that help like this is available and over time they’ll increase the trust within this community and the impact they have here. “It’s fun to see them, to build a relationship with them even in the ten seconds that you see them.”

If you’d like to donate, click here.