Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth Debuts

Only propeller planes can land on Cel’s infamously short and narrow runway, but nothing beats the thrill of pulling up alongside the welcoming turquoise waters of St Jean Bay, after the familiar yet exhilarating vertical dive onto the airstrip. Despite the hair-raising landing, the island experience itself is always so smooth – within minutes, I’m in a taxi, climbing through the hills of St Barths and heading towards the easternmost tip of the island to my favourite home-away-from-home, Le Toiny. With its collection of 22 private villas (each with its own infinity pool), this is paradise on earth as far as I am concerned. It’s the only privately owned five-star hotel on the island, and hoteliers Charlie and Mandie Vere Nicoll have created a tropical sanctuary, which combines old school English hospitality with incredible service – and epic sea views.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO