ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth Debuts

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth debuts today as the island’s most highly anticipated haven of laidback luxury, joining Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’® iconic Caribbean collection. The ultimate expression of French joie de vivre, infused with the lively and vibrant character of the Caribbean, the resort has been an icon of hospitality...

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail Opens in Colorado

The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, has announced the opening of The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail. Owned by DiamondRock Hospitality Company, the brand-new luxury resort concept in the heart of the Rocky Mountains debuts after undergoing a $40 million transformation, including an entirely revamped arrival and lobby experience, reinvigorated outdoor spaces and four brand-new culinary concepts. The resort marks Marriott International’s only Luxury Collection alpine resort in North America.
COLORADO STATE
caribjournal.com

Martinique Rum Crowned World Champion at Caribbean Rum Awards St Barth

Two years ago in St Barth, a never-before-seen field of the world’s most expensive rums faced off in a rum category for the ages. And this week in St Barth, history was made again. For the first time ever, the winners of the Uber Premium Rhum Agricole and Uber Premium...
DRINKS
tatler.com

Why Le Toiny is the most glamorous hotel on St Barths

Only propeller planes can land on Cel’s infamously short and narrow runway, but nothing beats the thrill of pulling up alongside the welcoming turquoise waters of St Jean Bay, after the familiar yet exhilarating vertical dive onto the airstrip. Despite the hair-raising landing, the island experience itself is always so smooth – within minutes, I’m in a taxi, climbing through the hills of St Barths and heading towards the easternmost tip of the island to my favourite home-away-from-home, Le Toiny. With its collection of 22 private villas (each with its own infinity pool), this is paradise on earth as far as I am concerned. It’s the only privately owned five-star hotel on the island, and hoteliers Charlie and Mandie Vere Nicoll have created a tropical sanctuary, which combines old school English hospitality with incredible service – and epic sea views.
LIFESTYLE
Vogue Magazine

Vogue’s Guide to St. Barths

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The moment you descend onto St. Barths (descend is literal—one must take a nose dive to land on the West Indies island), you know you’re in for something spectacular. The crystalline waters are dotted with yachts, often of the mega variety, and the beaches filled with sunbathers wearing Eugenia Kim hats and basket bags from Loewe. Nestled into the hillside are white villas with red roofs and sprawling vistas ahead of them.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Beach Bar#Restaurants#French#Beach House
theluxurytravelexpert.com

Review: Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel (Paris, France)

Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Today: Review of Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel (Paris, France) Hotel website: Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel. Tip: get complimentary VIP perks when booking via Virtuoso. Originally built in 1758, Hôtel de Crillon enjoys an unrivaled position overlooking Place...
LIFESTYLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Private Luxury Villa opens in December at Mbano Manor Hotel Victoria Falls

Southern Africa’s newest safari villa, the Mutota Forest Villa, opens at Victoria Falls in December 2021. The luxury villa is located in a secluded corner of the five-star boutique hotel, Mbano Manor Hotel. The masterpiece Mutota Forest Villa offers the discerning traveller an understated, yet intimate, luxury safari experience, in Victoria Falls.
LIFESTYLE
Hotel Online

Ania Mankowska-Allard Appointed Director of Spa at Rosewood Sand Hill

Ania Mankowska-Allard has been appointed spa director of Sense®, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Sand Hill, the luxury five-star hotel set in the heart of Silicon Valley. In her new role, Mankowska-Allard will be responsible for the oversight and development of Sense®, A Rosewood Spa, enhancing the overall guest experience through the creation of new and innovative treatments, holistic wellness offerings and likeminded partnerships with local and artisanal brands.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Hiking
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Grab 99 of Your Favorite People and Rent This Entire Island in the Caribbean for $150k

Palm Island Resort in the Grenadines offering an all-inclusive experience with drinks and dining included, access to its 41 rooms, suites and three private villas, a water sports pavilion, and other recreational facilities such as a fitness center, tennis and bicycles to explore the island, plus the use of a 37-foot classic sailing boat and catamaran. There's also a newly renovated spa on offer with treatments at an additional charge.
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Riviera Nayarit Invites Travelers to Spend the Holidays

Riviera Nayarit, Mexico invites travelers to spend the holidays abroad in the tropics as multiple luxury resorts in the region are offering special rates and unique events for the holidays. Guests can experience traditional Mexican traditions like tossing an Ojo de Dios towards the Christmas tree while making a wish or a traditional energy cleansing ceremony before receiving the New Year while also sticking to traditions from back home.
LIFESTYLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Six Senses Spa Istanbul: Elegance and Tranquility Overlooking the Bosphorus

Six Senses Spa Kocataş Mansions, Istanbul, which enjoys far reaching views over the legendary Bosphorus, is welcoming guests to enjoy its extraordinary style, setting and services. Elevated above the resort and blending into the natural greenery, Six Senses Spa Kocataş Mansions is located in a restored 100-year-old stone house. Using...
BEAUTY & FASHION
caribjournal.com

Rosewood Just Opened Its Newest Caribbean Resort

Luxury hotel brand Rosewood has finally opened one of the company’s most highly anticipated resorts: the new Rosewood Le Guanahani St Barth. The new hotel is a transformation of the former Le Guanahani hotel property that had long been one of the island’s signature places to stay since it debuted back in 1986.
LIFESTYLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese Offers New Mini Viaggi Day Trips from Rome

In partnership with Ultimate Driving Tours, an industry leading provider of luxury driving adventure travel experiences, Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese is now offering a collection of Mini Viaggi day trips. Highlights of the new menu include a drive among the vine-covered Lazio countryside to the Pope’s summer residence, or along the wide streets of the EUR district, home of the Formula E (motorsport championship for electric cars), as well as a spirited cruise south to Pompeii along the Italian Autostrada. Ideal for small groups of family and friends, or incentive trips and executive meetings, the day trips also include special experiences, private tours and unique dining experiences. A WOW addition is a helicopter to Siena for a drive through the Tuscan countryside. Guests will drive Ultimate Driving Tours’ fleet of the latest and greatest supercar models from Aston Martin, Bentley, and Ferrari, to Jaguar, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, and more.
LIFESTYLE
caribjournal.com

Flor de Caña Wins Green Distillery of the Year at Caribbean Rum Awards St Barth

Nicaragua’s Flor de Caña has taken the crown as the Green Distillery of the Year at the Caribbean Rum Awards St Barth. The annual event is the Caribbean’s leading celebration of the finest rums in the world. The company won the award for its “broad commitment to sustainability and industry-leading...
DRINKS
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Grace Bay Resorts Opens Bookings Today for Rock House, Turks and Caicos

Today, Grace Bay Resorts, the boutique developer and operator of the finest luxury resorts and branded residences in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, is opening sales for Rock House, the first residential resort tucked into the rugged, untouched limestone cliffs of Providenciales’ north shore and set to open in spring 2022. Direct bookings can be made here: www.rockhouse.gracebayresorts.com.
LIFESTYLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Tuscany Meets Maldives: New Four Seasons Maldives Culinary Partnership

In a story of people and their intention – merging inspiration and empowerment – two Michelin-starred Italian chef and culinary artist Gaetano Trovato will be working exclusively with Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru to mentor and inspire the next generation of global chefs. Hailing from the medieval Tuscan...
RESTAURANTS
travelweekly.com

Villa Magna in Madrid reopens under Rosewood flag

The Rosewood Villa Magna, the brand's first property in Spain, opened in Madrid on Oct. 22. The 154-room hotel, located in the city's Salamanca district, underwent an extensive redesign led by Spanish architect Ramon de Arana and Australian interior design firm BAR Studio. Accommodations include guestrooms and suites, including three...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy