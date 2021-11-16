Cyber Protocol Is Redefining Search Engines With Web 3.0

New technology is almost always scary — whether it was switching from animal power to internal combustion or from handwritten letters to telephone calls — change requires a huge leap of faith. So, as Web 2.0 evolves and expands to Web 3.0 — a decentralized layer sitting atop the current web infrastructure — it’s worth thinking back more than 25 years ago to the early days of the Internet. If you are old enough, you may recall the trepidation and skepticism we felt back then. We obviously saw the potential, but the idea of sending credit card information out into the unknown in the hope of receiving a book or some other product, or checking bank balances via the web, seemed almost crazy. Nowadays, we don’t think twice about it. Web 2.0 has become a crucial part of our lives and businesses, making administering both easier in ways we couldn’t have imagined.

