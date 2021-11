For the first time since Mar. 7, 2020, the women’s basketball team will take the court today when it visits the Fairfield University Stags. Head Coach Monique LeBlanc was hired Apr. 10, 2020, after the resignation of previous head coach Sarah Behn, but has not yet coached the Bears in a single game, as Brown’s 2020-21 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LeBlanc did not even get to watch the whole team practice together until Sept. 2021.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO