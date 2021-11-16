ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield schools sued over critical race theory request

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt alleges in a lawsuit that the Springfield school district violated the state's Sunshine Law in its response to his office's request for records related to critical race theory and anti-racist teaching.

Schmidt alleged in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the school district violated the law by asking for a deposit for items or services before it would make public records available to his office.

Schmitt alleges that the district includes critical race theory in its teacher training and hasn't revealed how or whether the theory is taught to students.

The district says critical race theory isn't taught in its schools and called Schmitt's lawsuit an attack on public education.

