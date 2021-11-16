In Oak Cliff, a dump site becomes the first of many parks coming to southern Dallas

(November 23, 2021) The streets surrounding Frisco Square and Toyota Stadium will be closed Thursday morning, November 25, 6-10 a.m. for the North Texas Turkey Trot. In addition, one road in Frisco... Continue on to full article...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Funeral services for the youngest victim of the tragedy at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston were held on November 23 in North Texas. The homegoing for 9-year-old for... Continue on to full article...
A Tuesday night performance of the musical Hamilton at the Music Hall at Fair Park has been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 infections within the company, Dallas Summer Musicals says. Dallas... Continue on to full article...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) A North Texas man’s battle with COVID-19 caused him to walk away from his successful career to find more purpose in his work. He’s one of a record number of Americans quitting... Continue on to full article...
Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave nods of approval toward adding more large-sized residential lots in a neighborhood to be located near the future PGA headquarters. Continue on to full article...
Comments / 0